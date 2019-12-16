Is A Trump Landslide Coming?

There was a huge development in the world of politics this week. And it wasn’t impeachment. Boris Johnson, a clone of President Donald Trump, and his Conservative Party, the Republicans of Britain, won in a landslide of epic proportions.

This is our canary in the coal mine. It’s a surefire preview of what’s to come in America next November.

I’ve been busy predicting a Johnson landslide in the United Kingdom on my national radio and TV shows for weeks. How did I know? Because U.K. liberals are clones of the loony, radical, America-hating socialists dominating the Democratic Party in the United States.

Britain often represents a look ahead to America’s future. Back in 1979, Margaret Thatcher was elected British prime minister. Next came Ronald Reagan in the United States. Back in 2016, Brexit passed against all odds. Then came Trump’s huge upset. Now conservatives have won a stunning landslide in the United Kingdom. Next up is Trump’s reelection.

Trump campaigned on a simple message to middle-class Americans: “Make America Great Again.” Johnson campaigned on a simple message aimed at the U.K. middle class: “Get Brexit Done.” And, of course, Johnson is known for his wild, Trump-like personality and his penchant for saying offensive things. Obviously, it works — even an ocean away.

But the real lesson is that middle-class people don’t want socialism or big government.

Look at what Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour Party were trying to sell to the British people.

See if it sounds familiar: the largest government expansion in history, with spending increases of more than 80 billion pounds annually; the demonization of the rich; the nationalization of water, the railroad, buses, mail and broadband companies — because, of course, government can do it better than the private sector; dramatically higher corporate taxes; and dramatically higher oil and gas taxes.

Other parts of the platform included much higher spending on the country’s failing government-run health care system; a new tax on the superrich; higher inheritance taxes; a new tax on second homes; a new financial transactions tax on stock trading; open borders; promises of free stuff for everyone — free broadband internet, free shelter for the homeless; forcing landlords to sell homes to tenants at a “fair” price determined by government; massive spending on a U.K. version of the Green New Deal to combat climate change; and an end to Brexit — even though this is what the people voted for.

Sound familiar?

One more thing radical leftist Labour members had in common with today’s Democrats: The Hollywood actors and elitist intellectuals of the United Kingdom all supported Labour and called conservative voters dumb and racist.

Not surprisingly, the British people destroyed Labour and handed Johnson a smashing victory. Working-class Brits abandoned Labour in droves. Conservatives won a key seat that Labour had held for almost 70 years. It was the biggest landslide since Thatcher in 1983. Conservatives dominate Parliament.

Europe’s newspapers called it “an earthquake.” Britain’s currency, the pound, hit the highest level since May 2018 because investors celebrated the Trump-like future of the U.K. economy.

Just like in America, U.K. liberals and young people on social media are in shock — disgusted, angry and frothing at the mouth.

Trust me, it’s all about to happen in the United States. The American people despise what Democrats are offering. A Trump landslide is coming.