A Challenge to Former President Obama

Something remarkable just happened. The Houston Astros were punished in a severe way for having cheated to win the 2017 World Series. Major League Baseball suspended the team’s manager and general manager for a year. It took away the Astros’ first- and second-round draft picks for the next two years. It also fined the team $5 million.

And then the Astros fired the manager and general manager, who led them to a World Series win.

That’s how you deal with cheaters — short of a prison term. That’s how you send a message that cheating will not be tolerated. That’s how you prevent the next scandal. Bravo.

Government reacts the opposite way: It covers up scandals. It buries the story in collusion with its media buddies. It condones cheating — by liberals who support big government.

Enter former President Barack Obama. Obama and I were born days apart in 1961. He became my college classmate. We both went into politics. When Obama ran for president on the 2008 Democratic ticket, I ran as vice president on the Libertarian presidential ticket.

But we are different in one major way: I am diametrically opposed to every policy Obama has ever stood for. I believe Obama was among the worst presidents in American history. I believe his administration was among the most corrupt in history.

I’m shocked and disgusted that Obama got away with it all, but he had the biased, liberal mainstream media on his side.

Nowadays, I’ve got my own national media platform. So I’m issuing a challenge to my former college classmate.

Barack: I believe you’ve had a free roll. I don’t believe you had one tough question thrown at you in the past decade. Rarely has any member of the media pushed you for a detailed response about your IRS scandal or Hillary Clinton’s Russian uranium issue. You’ve rarely been asked about the Benghazi cover-up; your justification for the Iran nuclear treaty and why you gave that nation $150 billion, which it obviously used to fund terrorism around the world; and the tall tales used to sell Obamacare.

Then there’s the billions wasted in your giveaways to green energy firms and Democratic donors; Joe Biden’s Ukraine scandal; Clinton’s emails; the nonsense about “shovel-ready jobs”; your attorney general’s meeting with Bill Clinton on the airport tarmac; the Democratic National Committee’s efforts to fix the primaries for Clinton; and your role in the spying, unmasking and FISA fraud committed against President Donald Trump and his transition team.

Got any answers to tough questions by an interviewer who isn’t an adoring fan? How about you sit down on the set of my Newsmax TV show, which reaches 80 million homes, for a 60-minute interview? No questions will be off-limits.

Can you prove me wrong? Think you can make me look foolish? Then accept my challenge.

What do you have to lose if you didn’t cheat?

The ball is now in your court.