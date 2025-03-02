Politics
Was the Debate Beat Down Fatal for Mayor Mike?
Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Mayor Mike Bloomberg learned what it is like to be thrown up against a wall and frisked. At the opening...
Culture
Black History Month: What About the Arab-Muslim Slave Trade in Africa?
As for America's annual Black History Month, actor Morgan Freeman spoke for many during this...
How Brexit Could Totally Change the U.S. Meat Market
The fervor around Britain’s official exit from the EU might have died down, but American...
China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up
When a young Mark Zuckerberg signed his new “Facebook” project with a video game quote...
Opinion
The Right And The Denial Of Reality
There was a time when I was unconvinced of the case that greenhouse gases were causing the planet to warm and that action was...
A Challenge to Former President Obama
Something remarkable just happened. The Houston Astros were punished in a severe way for having cheated to win the 2017 World Series. Major League...
Trump’s “Love” of the Military
Many women are acquainted with a certain type of boyfriend. He's generous with gifts, meals and compliments. In public, he's the picture of devotion....
[td_block_social_counter custom_title=”LNN Networks” separator=”” facebook=”libertynewsnow” facebook_app_id=”1959888430925010″ facebook_security_key=”c3dd3bd7542d068e64b2e6f57aa29330″ facebook_access_token=”1959888430925010|5QuELOe1Y_d3uuXpg-WNF39PJA0″ twitter=”libertynews_now” open_in_new_window=”y” tdc_css=””]